6 comments on “Wordless Wednesday”
Beautiful light
A lovely, warm evening – thank you. I guess the lichen helps too!
”And”, Quoth the Raven, ”Nevermore”
♥
But I don’t think it’s a Raven!
No it isn’t – it is a common crow. Still beautiful though.