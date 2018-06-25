Kites – A Marvelous Day On the Beach

From all over the world they gathered here on Fanö for a fortnight – just to enjoy

Relaxing over a beer and a barbecue, and

…releasing their new kites for others to marvel

Or, gliding down the beach in good winds

In the afternoon, the sky seemed totally filled – no more room for new kites…

But in this glorious weather, we kept strolling along, getting even more favorites!

But in the end – believe it or not – our shining sails were filled as well –

and…

We flew up and away…

Leaving solid ground…rolling with the wheels…

Realizing that we could not take any more kites for the rest of the… week…?

Even the dogs wanted to go home for a good sleep…

and the small children were tired of playing along…

So…some people took their bikes and rode to town, while others walked the lonely beach ahead, contemplating

It had been a marvelous day on the beach – Good Night, and thank you for tagging along!