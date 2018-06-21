Fanö is a very small island west of Esbjerg, Jylland, Denmark. Go to Vivekas site for more love of this island and more interesting facts!
We started out to get to the Rindby beach on the west coast by 10am – which was the time said for the kite flyers to start. Some of them had been there for two weeks, but June 14-17 was marked for the finishing festival. Non commercial and 5000 enthusiasts – besides the three of us…Viveka, (Myguiltypleasures) , me and my husband.
They come from all over the world…and they all make their own kites from sailcloth and nylon fiber. Some kites are made in a couple of hours, but some take weeks to make.
To give you a taste of what this is all about – here is a short youtube introduction:
To give you something of my own taste – here we go…am:
Wishing you all a lovely Midsummer!
I’ll be back Sunday with the afternoon kites…if you haven’t got enough of them! I haven’t… Or better yet – go visit Fanö yourselves – you will love it!
14 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – The Kites”
It’s strange to see an elephant floating so close to a car.
And yes, happy solstice today.
😉
Dunno where that 7 came from…
Hihi…
😳
Oh, I love the surprised Puffin kite!! Happy midsummer, A C!7
Happy midsummer to you too, dear Sue!
I’m having a lovely week nourishing my soul with visits to a garden, photo club, and plenty of coffee with different friends!
Sounds great! Relaxing and refreshing💚
Very!
Glad Midsommar! Just marvellous images. You really captured the greatness on the beach. Fantastic images.
Tack och en fin midsommar till dig också🍓🍓🍓
Oh wow, I just love all these kites!!
Thank you so much for sharing this marvellous spectacle with us. How exciting it would be to take part. I loved the flying elephant. Looking forward to seeing more