Fanö – A Fairy Island of Roofs

Just returned from the beautiful Danish island, Fanø, where they host the International Kite Flyer Meeting every summer since 35 years.

But first, I think I will give you a short glimpse of what this small island has to offer – before we fly away with the kites. Because, we arrived late and got the keys to our lovely Blue Guesthouse…

Then we took a first walk down the street…and found all the thatched roofs and this one – a gorgeous moss roof…

Later in the evening they opened the top window – and you will find it in the header…

As we silently strolled along the cobbled streets, dusk finally caught us. But it never gets really dark this close to Midsummer…

So, finally we had to return to our house – tomorrow we were heading to the beach and the kites. We already felt there would be some great days ahead.