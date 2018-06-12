My childhood days come back to me – I clearly see them, remember them…and the taste of Summer…
Lying in the grass in my grandmother’s garden, looking up at the blue sky
…or down at the tiny Veronicas hiding beside me in the slender grass – ”Cat’s eyes” – in Sweden we call them ”Grandmother’s Glasses”
Sometimes strolling into the deeper forest or marshes to unfold their secrets…
…and often playing with my beloved animals and pets
How innocent everything was. I was. And I truly believed in a gentle world in harmony.
5 comments on “There’s Something About Summer…”
I had a wonderful childhood as well, A-C, something for which I’m profoundly thankful. Obviously you did as well. What a blessing!
janet
A lovely reflection on childhood summers.
Thank you so much…and I did have a harmonious childhood – for which I am profoundly grateful.
Vackert somriga bilder, underbara fyrfota vänner tillsammans med fina kärleksfulla rader. ”I truly believed in a gentle world in harmony…” That, is really thoughtful.
Tack för härliga rader, Anita!