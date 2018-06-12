There’s Something About Summer…

My childhood days come back to me – I clearly see them, remember them…and the taste of Summer…

Lying in the grass in my grandmother’s garden, looking up at the blue sky

…or down at the tiny Veronicas hiding beside me in the slender grass – ”Cat’s eyes” – in Sweden we call them ”Grandmother’s Glasses”

Sometimes strolling into the deeper forest or marshes to unfold their secrets…

…and often playing with my beloved animals and pets

How innocent everything was. I was. And I truly believed in a gentle world in harmony.