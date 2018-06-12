CFFC: Columns and Vertical Line(s)

Columns and Vertical Line(s) for this Tuesday – natural ones and man made.

The header – my forest

Riga, outdoor museum

Copenhagen, old reserves with installation

Morocco, construction area

 

 

7 comments on “CFFC: Columns and Vertical Line(s)

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

