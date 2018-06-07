Thursday’s Special – Pick a Word in June -y3

For the lovely Paula at Lost in Translation – a new word lesson! This time, I had to look up pullulating and victuals. Thank you for the useful knowledge. Interpreted my way.

Pictures from Sweden, Switzerland, New Zealand, Poland and Britain.

 

Nascent

 

 

Maternal

 

 

Pullulating

 

Victuals

 

Reflective – in the header another interpretation…

Annonser

One comment on “Thursday’s Special – Pick a Word in June -y3

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

w
Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.