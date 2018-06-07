For the lovely Paula at Lost in Translation – a new word lesson! This time, I had to look up pullulating and victuals. Thank you for the useful knowledge. Interpreted my way.
Pictures from Sweden, Switzerland, New Zealand, Poland and Britain.
Nascent
Maternal
Pullulating
Victuals
Reflective – in the header another interpretation…
One comment on “Thursday’s Special – Pick a Word in June -y3”
I love this series. The first and second photos are both beautiful and a little trippy! I love the boot garden!