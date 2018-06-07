If you know me…you know that the forest is my home. These days are wild orchid days, and when the forest opens up to the light and the stillness of the wetlands and its inhabitants…I will be there for short mindful moments before sunset.
Walking slowly, not to disturb anyone or anything, I follow the boardwalk between nodding armies of cotton grass or bog cotton.
The orchids here are mostly Dactylorhiza with subspecies – marsh orchids. Listera ovata in the middle, lowest row.
In the setting sun, the rays shine enigmatic life to everything growing. The tiny purple marshlocks glow and the grasses throw flames of greens your way.
Detta bildspel kräver JavaScript.
I rest in the middle of everything – feeling blessed
Annonser
7 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Mindful Moments”
What a marvellous, calming place
It is. And knowing it is only for such a short time this enchantment…
Hmmmm
Your Orchids are much more advanced than ours….still only the occasional one 🙂
Then you have more wonders to wait for.
The forest is my home, a real nice sentence! Coincidentially today a book about ”The holy grove” emerged again, dealing about the Norse-Germanic view of forests. It is interesting to learn what our ancestors thought about that special place 2000 years ago because it influences us (and even today spoken language) till today. Besides it is of course just nice to be there! Greetings from Berlin @ Ulli
I will look for this book – never heard of it. But my feelings and fascination for the forest was there already as a child.