CFFC: Arch, Dome or Half Circle

For Cee – three different, man made examples and one natural this Tuesday.

In the header, Moroccan architecture.

Beijing, Bridges in the Forbidden City.

Reykjavik, Hallgrímskirkja

And Rome, nature’s own design

 

 

