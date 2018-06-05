For Cee – three different, man made examples and one natural this Tuesday.
In the header, Moroccan architecture.
Beijing, Bridges in the Forbidden City.
Reykjavik, Hallgrímskirkja
And Rome, nature’s own design
5 comments on “CFFC: Arch, Dome or Half Circle”
It’s hard to beat nature’s design, but the curves in your Moroccan photo I find alluring too.
Nature takes some beating
Beautiful choices.
janet
Great selection, A C!
From natural to man-made. Your photos are absolutely marvelous. 😀