Thursday’s Special: Traces of the Past

Paula’s traces are many, and this time she takes us for a beautiful late walk in Padua. An Italian gem.

I thought I would take you to some totally different traces – a hidden gem named Monastero de Ribas de Sil, in Spain. Sil is the river down in the ravine below. And these traces of the past were very different from anything I had visited before.

The monastery was built in the 12th century by Dominican monks, and finally left to be reclaimed by nature in the beginning of the 19th century.

Significant traces are the beautiful stone walls surrounding the monastery. So many hours’ work for the monks – but so beautifully constructed.

The buildings themselves are totally hidden in the greenery. Not until we were some 15 meters from the old archway, we found them. Standing with a magnificent view, high up on a rock overlooking the river Sil – but of this we could see nothing. Everything was buried in lush green – according to Nature’s design.

The open space in front of the remaining arcade. It must once have been a very beautiful place – and still is.

The impressive church is still complete – and the only light shining through the single window – and open door.

This monastery was almost impossible to find – no map worked. I guess that is just the way it should be. It was a place for hermits. A place of peace and silence. I found it there.