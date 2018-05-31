Strange – Summer in May – 30 degrees C today
Late evening biking by the sea – not a cloud in four weeks
Swimmers everywhere, enjoying the coolness of it
Past the old Blekinge cottages – just have to stop for a photo. Love these…
Picking buttercups
Back at our own beach – 23 degrees C, still 10 degrees more than normal temperature
Completely calm sunset and not a mosquito – yet
Bathing – water 18 degrees. Lovely of course, but
– I do not know if I like it – or not. This month of May was the hottest and driest ever in Sweden. And we are not alone. In July this could have been possible though…
On the news they said our newborn storks will starve to death, and I guess that applies to many birds and other animals who only eat living things. There are no frogs, and the worms are digging deep to survive. The birds cannot reach them.
Please let there be rain. And, what about Africa.
2 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Summer in May”
We also deserve rain, still 26 degrees at midnight here in Berlin
I wish you nice fresh rain in the right amount right now.