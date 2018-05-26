Vadstena – Town and Castle Villa

Vadstena – is named a city despite its only 6000 -7000 inhabitants. This is a very charming place, where the main street still has got all the shops gathered – just as they would have been in the Middle Ages. The buildings in the city center date mainly from the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries.

And – people live in them. It is not a museum, even if you are tempted to think it is.

The old town is well preserved and the streets have not changed much over the centuries. The Town Hall is Sweden’s oldest, dating back to the early 15th century.

A look into our lodging as well – the Castle Villa in charming Jugend style. All in all it was a lovely stay – to celebrate Spring and our son’s birthday.