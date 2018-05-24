Thursday Thoughts – Fog Fantasy

Is it not the strangest thing what fog can do to how you perceive nature and mood?

The header photo and the photo above were taken only a minute or two between them.

Walking along lake Vättern – The same minutes passing between these two.

And when the sun comes shining through – I turn around to meet – this view!

 

Nature is a master of moods.

Annonser

2 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Fog Fantasy

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

w
Avbryt

Ansluter till %s