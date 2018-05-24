Is it not the strangest thing what fog can do to how you perceive nature and mood?
The header photo and the photo above were taken only a minute or two between them.
Walking along lake Vättern – The same minutes passing between these two.
And when the sun comes shining through – I turn around to meet – this view!
Nature is a master of moods.
Annonser
2 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Fog Fantasy”
Fog and mist make a mystical image, but the sun gives a totally different atmosphere
I love nature when it change mood like that.