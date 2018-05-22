CFFC: Books or Paper Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Books or Paper Paper is made from Daphne – this plant. We have Daphne in Sweden as well (tibast) Two or three people work in this little factory in Thimpu We bought decorative paper and books! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to share on Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
7 comments on “CFFC: Books or Paper”
Oooooo, I have a thing for handmade paper, A-C. Years ago, I discovered a wonderful shop in Toronto that had handmade paper and indulged. I still have that paper waiting for me to use in to make cards, something I hope I’ll get around to soon.
janet
Sehr schön und informativ…
Thank you, Ernst.
Really really nice!
♥
Okay, now your photos are way cool. I love them. 😀
Haha – now you made my day, Cee!