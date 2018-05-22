CFFC: Books or Paper

 

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Books or Paper

Paper is made from Daphne – this plant. We have Daphne in Sweden as well (tibast)
Two or three people work in this little factory in Thimpu
We bought decorative paper
and books!

 

7 comments on “CFFC: Books or Paper

  1. Oooooo, I have a thing for handmade paper, A-C. Years ago, I discovered a wonderful shop in Toronto that had handmade paper and indulged. I still have that paper waiting for me to use in to make cards, something I hope I’ll get around to soon.

    janet

    Svara

