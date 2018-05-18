Hiking Joy – Kivik and Stenshuvud

That day, in the beginning of May, hiking at Kivik and Stenshuvud – Looking at the pictures, I just have to bring you there again!

Stenshuvud is a hill ( 97 m (318 ft) high and faces the Baltic Sea) in the southeastern corner of Sweden, close to the little village of Kivik. Since 1986, it is one of the National parks of Sweden, covering an area of about 3.9 km2 (1.5 sq mi).

Most of the area is covered with broadleaf forest, especially European hornbeam.

The sun was lavishing its hot yellow waves this day (27 C is hot in Sweden…), and Totti and I decided to hike close to the sea – hoping for a breeze.

Unfortunately there was nothing of the kind…

The park also contains heaths, meadows and swamps, and because of the mild climate and varied habitats, many different animal and plant species can be encountered here. If you are lucky, you can meet rare animals as the hazel doormouse, the Eurasian golden oriole or the European tree frog. But, except for the usual birds and some other dogs, we only met this little green friend.

Since the surrounding landscape is relatively flat, the hill can be seen from a great distance and has traditionally been used as a landmark for seafarers.

According to local folklore, the hill got its name (”Sten’s head”) from a giant living here in a cave.

Back in the forest again, several orchids dotted the wood anemone fields.

And some blue eyes on fragile stems.

The forest and trees are indeed enchanted…

…but so are the orchards. Kivik is famous for its apples and all of their refined juices.

Hope you enjoyed the hike as much as Totti and I did – after all, a refreshing bath is not bad before returning to the starting point.