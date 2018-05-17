Thursday Thoughts – The End of the Journey

At the end of this journey – I send my love to the mountains and valleys of Bhutan…

to all its beautiful dzongs and chortens…

to its pristine rural landscapes…

to the beauty of its religion and traditions…

to its lovely flowers and trees…

to its loving people…

and beautiful art…

to its healthy stone baths…

to its humorous games…

and to its beautiful children.

And my sincere gratefulness to our excellent guides, who really went out of their way to show us everything and to share their immense knowledge of the country and its people.

The lovely Jenny Adhikari (left) – find her here: https://www.beyondbordersnepal.com

And our eminent local guide, Rinzen (so sorry I never got his last name!). Thank you also for answering all our strange questions and spending precious time in the evenings to explain about life in Bhutan, its customs and religion!

We travelled happily with https://www.varldensresor.se/resor/himalaya/askdrakens-rike

Have you missed out on some posts in this Bhutan series – most of them are here :



On the Wings of the Dragon

Paro Tsechu

WPC: Awakening

Thursday Thoughts from Bhutan

The Streets of Paro

Rinpung Dzong – Bhutan and Its People

I Had a Dream Tonight

Walking Home – Slow Contemplation

Thursday Thoughts – 108 Chortens and a Himalayan Panorama

The Divine Madman

Saving the World, and the Contents of a Pouch

A Dancing Traffic Light

Man’s Best Friend – For Real

Thursday Thoughts – Beyond Beauty

The Holy Chele La Pass

Guess Who?

Thursday Thoughts – Thimpu in My Heart

Thursday Thoughts – Taktshang Goemba, or Tiger’s Nest