WPC: Liquid

Ben, at WordPress, asks us about things liquid. His findings are, that we all seem very occupied with liquid things. I guess he is right – thinking about it…If it is not liquid for real, it is the patterns and the textures made by something once liquid that will catch the eye. And as Ben says – the landscapes around it.

In the header – liquid golden sunlight in the sea – caught on the coast of Iceland.

Once liquid lava at the Gala’pagos Islands

A seemingly liquid wall at the Guinness factory, Ireland,

and liquid traces in the sand at Falkenberg, Sweden.