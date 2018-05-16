Ben, at WordPress, asks us about things liquid. His findings are, that we all seem very occupied with liquid things. I guess he is right – thinking about it…If it is not liquid for real, it is the patterns and the textures made by something once liquid that will catch the eye. And as Ben says – the landscapes around it.
In the header – liquid golden sunlight in the sea – caught on the coast of Iceland.
Once liquid lava at the Gala’pagos Islands
A seemingly liquid wall at the Guinness factory, Ireland,
and liquid traces in the sand at Falkenberg, Sweden.
9 comments on “WPC: Liquid”
Wonderful images, all of them, Leya 🙂 🙂
I have to agree. These are all wonderful examples of the theme. I also love the light in the first one, but they’re all excellent.
janet
All lovely but that first one is just stunning, with the light on the crest of the waves.
Beautiful interpretation
Thank you – I tried not to use a glass!
Fantastiske billeder, Leya ❤
Godt at se Falkenberg klarer sig så godt i konkurrencen 🙂 🙂
Tack så mycket, Hanna! Jo, det finns fina saker här hemma också…
Lovely liquid images – the ‘feature’ wave catching the light is stunning.
I am glad you like them! I tried hard not to use a glass…