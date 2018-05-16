WPC: Liquid

Ben, at WordPress,  asks us about things liquid. His findings are, that we all seem very occupied with liquid things. I guess he is right – thinking about it…If it is not liquid for real, it is the patterns and the textures made by something once liquid that will catch the eye. And as Ben says – the landscapes around it.

In the header – liquid golden sunlight in the sea – caught on the coast of Iceland.

Once liquid lava at the Gala’pagos Islands

A seemingly liquid wall at the Guinness factory, Ireland,

and liquid traces in the sand at Falkenberg, Sweden.

 

