Snapshots Along the Road

A short trip to celebrate my son’s birthday – resulted in some other lovely meetings as well. The typical Swedish Spring landscape and and a Grand Rooster and his pretty girl.

 

 

I spotted him because of his loud speech, and immediately fell in love with this handsome gentleman…

”Just wanted to show off my gal…”, he eyed me. Isn’t she just perfect? Well, yes, of course she is. Thank you for following me to the gate so I could get a glimpse of her! And … maybe I am just a little bit jealous!

