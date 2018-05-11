Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in May

Paula of “Lost in Translation”   has posted a great set of words  for her  Pick a Word challenge  this month. I love this challenge, not only because I find it interesting how people interpret words, but also because I learn new words and build my language at the same time.

iconic

cleaved

 

 

 propagation (the litter of one grand lagotto romagnolo)

marginal

zoomorphic

 

 

 


jupiter najnajnoviji

3 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in May

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

