Paula of “Lost in Translation” has posted a great set of words for her Pick a Word challenge this month. I love this challenge, not only because I find it interesting how people interpret words, but also because I learn new words and build my language at the same time.
iconic
cleaved
propagation (the litter of one grand lagotto romagnolo)
marginal
zoomorphic
3 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in May”
That was one great stud dog. A very clever interpretation of propagation now I will have to google zoomorphic
Great photos! Thank you sharing.
Thank you kindly.