Thursday Thoughts – Taktshang Goemba or Tiger’s Nest

Guru Padmasambhava, popularly known as Guru Rinpoche, visited and sanctified Bhutan in the 8th century when evil spirits abounded and harmed people.

Legend has it that Guru Rinpoche flew to this site on a tigress’ back to subdue a local demon. Thereafter, he meditated here for more than three months. Taktshang Goemba or Tiger’s Nest Monastery is one of Bhutan’s most sacred religious sites. It hangs on a cliff 3120 meters above the Paro Valley. Every Bhutanese should visit once during their lifetime.

This was our last day in Bhutan, and maybe the one I will keep as the greatest gem

Let there be no sound, no words too many…

“Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have”

Buddha

Family is of greatest importance to the Bhutanese people

Magical forests too…

…Pristine in the fresh air of the Himalayas

Meeting so many lovely friends on my three hours’ journey

Taktshang Goemba

Turning back again, walking alone – but then again, not

“There is no path to Happiness. Happiness is the path.”

Buddha