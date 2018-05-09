”All cities — especially the big ones — have a way of reminding you of your place in the world.” I like that – but I go to Nature for that feeling. The difference is – Nature is not man made, at least it is less man made…
My place in the world is wherever my family is…and My place is in the great outdoors……where I can feel my own true size – which is that of an ant…
…my total insignificance – and yet, the importance
of acting to preserve our Nature, our National Parks,
the animals’ habitats – our heritage…
in order to return it with love and pride to our children –
I hope we will not have destroyed all of its magic,
its inspiration or its serenity.
I intend to keep loving Nature, my place in the world; trying my best not to leave anything but footprints, and take nothing but photos.
My hope is for the world to realize that we need each other – Man and Nature, Nature and Man. And that in fact, the end of Nature is the end of Man.
4 comments on “WPC: Place in the World”
lovely. there are still pieces of untouched paradise, but they are becoming harder to find. But I do enjoy searching them out.
Your world is so beautiful. I agree with you man needs to sharpen up to preserve the world before nothing is left over. I feel the same as you.
Lovely photos and lovely sentiment–I keep feeding the local animals and birds and taking care of our little land, and it is good.
It is good, thank you.