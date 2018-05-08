CFFC: Any kind of camera or photographer

For Cee – photographers!

Yesterday’s meeting with the non-profit association of biologists where I live, was held outdoors – a glorious spring evening. On walking back to the cars, I caught a lovely lady photographing in the silent light. She is using a cellphone – which is, I guess, the most popular way of photographing these days.

We were also lucky enough to see a demonstration of a drone taking off and landing – and taking photos of us all. I loved the intensity of the demonstration, just the faces of those (the men…) watching, so I just had to take a shot at it…and when I came home, I noticed there was another photographer sneaking up on my left! I was not aware of him during those seconds. A photo to be thrown away? No, I think it was rather funny – I will keep it. Another funny thing is that these men are all very good photographers, and Thomas, the demonstrator of the drone, is a renowned bird photographer.