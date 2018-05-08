For Cee – photographers!
Yesterday’s meeting with the non-profit association of biologists where I live, was held outdoors – a glorious spring evening. On walking back to the cars, I caught a lovely lady photographing in the silent light. She is using a cellphone – which is, I guess, the most popular way of photographing these days.
We were also lucky enough to see a demonstration of a drone taking off and landing – and taking photos of us all. I loved the intensity of the demonstration, just the faces of those (the men…) watching, so I just had to take a shot at it…and when I came home, I noticed there was another photographer sneaking up on my left! I was not aware of him during those seconds. A photo to be thrown away? No, I think it was rather funny – I will keep it. Another funny thing is that these men are all very good photographers, and Thomas, the demonstrator of the drone, is a renowned bird photographer.
7 comments on “CFFC: Any kind of camera or photographer”
Drones, like the internet and so many other things, have great potential for good or bad. I read a thriller recently with weaponized drones. Scary stuff and could be real.
Excellent photos Leya. 😀
I have to say that I hate drones and do not trust them. I simply did not grow up thinking that mechanical flying things coming at my head, or somewhere above, are anything other than weapons or spycameras. I really like the first photo.
I agree with you on the drones – they frighten birds and other animals and have been stopping flights at airports. I think they should only be allowed in searching lost people and to count reindeer.
I think they do indeed need to be regulated, since anyone could put bad things on them and send them to someone else’s yard etc. I think people’s judgment is very poor about things to sell and buy–
I totally agree – I don’t know the regulations in Sweden, but there have been several problems with them.
There have been problems here in the US as well.