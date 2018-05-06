So, how can I resist the lovely ”Gypsy” turned into ”Living in Paradise” – as I have followed her adventures with faithful Matilda and handsome Jack? Through gardening, rough wilderness and gentle house sitting, and today more of her talented art…Thank you for nominating me, dear Pauline! I am so glad you are back again – I will go for it – after all… it is only 3 days!
The rules :
- Thank the person who nominated you.
- Post a quote on 3 consecutive days.
- Share why this quote appeals so much to you.
- Nominate 3 different bloggers for each day.
Please join in if you love challenges and think you will have fun with it!
A thing of beauty is a joy for ever.
John Keats
One comment on “The 3 Day Quote Challenge : #3”
Nicely done Leya!