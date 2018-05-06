Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
15 comments on “Silent Sunday”
Nothing like clothes drier outside!
I haven’t done that for years. Our sons doctor told us not to do it due to the boys allergies. But the fresh smell on them after drying them outside is not forgotten
I understand – but not even in Autumn you can do it?
Mildew is then in the air, one of the boys is allergic to it
Aha.. sorry. I did not know.
Sunny and warm enough to dry your clothes outside!
First time this year. Newly washed and wind dried sheets is the best scent –
Absolutely!alasI no longer have an outdoor line
😦
Such is life….
It is
A lovely sunny silent Sunday.
The first really warm day, without the cold wind. No jacket!
A warm day here, too. I don’t know how much longer this golden autumn weather will last.
Enjoy while it is still there!