The 3 Day Quote Challenge : #2

So, how can I resist the lovely ”Gypsy” turned into ”Living in Paradise” – as I have followed her adventures with faithful Matilda and handsome Jack? Through gardening, rough wilderness and gentle house sitting, and today more of her talented art…Thank you for nominating me, dear Pauline! I am so glad you are back again – I will go for it – after all… it is only 3 days!
The rules :
Thank the person who nominated you.
Post a quote on 3 consecutive days.
Share why this quote appeals so much to you.
Nominate 3 different bloggers for each day.
Today I am offering all interested to join in! A volunteer wrote as well wanting to contribute, Blank paper, you are welcome!
The more one gets to know of men, the more one values dogs.