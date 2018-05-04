The 3 Day Quote Challenge : #1

So, how can I resist the lovely ”Gypsy” turned into ”Living in Paradise” – as I have followed her adventures with faithful Matilda and handsome Jack? Through gardening, rough wilderness and gentle house sitting, and today more of her talented art…Thank you for nominating me, dear Pauline! I am so glad you are back again –  I will go for it – after all… it is only 3 days!

The rules :

  • Thank the person who nominated you.
  • Post a quote on 3 consecutive days.
  • Share why this quote appeals so much to you.
  • Nominate 3 different bloggers for each day.

 

 

Be the change you want to see in the world – or, what he really said:

We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. This is the divine mystery supreme. A wonderful thing it is and the source of our happiness. We need not wait to see what others do.

Mahatma Gandhi

This quote says it all, I believe – the way to live your life and make the best of it. For yourself and for all fellow travellers on this planet Earth.

 

I want to nominate Awa, a remarkable young lady who loves traveling and photography

And wise Gun – at Rantings Of A Third Kind : ”The Blog about everything and nothing and it’s all done in the best possible taste!”

And Magnificent Manja at the Mexi Movie

Please remember – join in only if you will have fun with it!

 

 

 

17 comments on “The 3 Day Quote Challenge : #1

  4. ”We need not wait to see what others do.” This is brilliant. ❤

    Thank you for thinking of me on your first day of the challenge. As I told you, I shall not nominate anybody – or better I nominate all who wish to do it – and I will post all my three quotations today very soon. Happy May and beyond!

    Svara

  5. I’m often reluctant to take part, hon, but I do enjoy watching these memes go around and seeing all the interpretations. Yours is beautiful. 🙂 🙂

    Svara

    • Thank you Jo! You are welcome to participate as well! I never know who to invite and I think it should be up to all interested😊

      Svara

      • I know! I hate the nominating because you never really know who’d like to take it up. I was nominated by Annika Perry and didn’t want to refuse. 🙂

  7. I like this post twice as much as your normal posts, as it enabled me to find Pauline again. Hurrah! I can also identify with her opening quote. I’ve not taken a year off, but when I started taking breaks from blogging last when I was on vacation, it was absolutely lovely. I could relax and enjoy the trip, then blog about it when I got back. I did miss the community, but came back so refreshed. 🙂

    janet

    Svara

