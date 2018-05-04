The 3 Day Quote Challenge : #1

”In 2017 I took almost a year away from blogging. It was quite liberating. I had more time for my other interests. But I missed the blogging community, that great group of people all around the world, who interact with each other.”

So, how can I resist the lovely ”Gypsy” turned into ”Living in Paradise” – as I have followed her adventures with faithful Matilda and handsome Jack? Through gardening, rough wilderness and gentle house sitting, and today more of her talented art…Thank you for nominating me, dear Pauline! I am so glad you are back again – I will go for it – after all… it is only 3 days!

The rules :

Thank the person who nominated you.

Post a quote on 3 consecutive days.

Share why this quote appeals so much to you.

Nominate 3 different bloggers for each day.

Be the change you want to see in the world – or, what he really said:

We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. This is the divine mystery supreme. A wonderful thing it is and the source of our happiness. We need not wait to see what others do.

Mahatma Gandhi



This quote says it all, I believe – the way to live your life and make the best of it. For yourself and for all fellow travellers on this planet Earth.

I want to nominate Awa, a remarkable young lady who loves traveling and photography

And wise Gun – at Rantings Of A Third Kind : ”The Blog about everything and nothing and it’s all done in the best possible taste!”

And Magnificent Manja at the Mexi Movie

Please remember – join in only if you will have fun with it!