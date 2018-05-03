Thursday Thoughts – Thimpu in My Heart Its Early mornings… Mid days… Afternoons… …and Evenings And my heart dreams of returning some day Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
8 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Thimpu in My Heart”
So much beauty and serenity! ❤ Lovely images.
I would love to visit this amazing place Leya, but as I never will I really appreciate your beautiful photos. I also wonder if you would like to take part in the 3 day quote challenge. Jo nominated me and now I would like to pass it on to you. No pressure though, only if you have the time. https://retiredfromgypsylife.wordpress.com/2018/05/04/the-3-day-quote-challenge-1/
How can I resist a great lady like you? Even if I do not do these things anymore…I will give it a try – thank you for inviting me!
wonderful photos- thank you for sharing
Thank you for seeing and commenting!
Glorious photos
Thank you – a glorious capital!