Thursday Thoughts – Thimpu in My Heart

Its Early mornings…

Mid days…

Afternoons…

…and Evenings

And my heart dreams of returning some day

 

 

Thursday Thoughts – Thimpu in My Heart

    • How can I resist a great lady like you? Even if I do not do these things anymore…I will give it a try – thank you for inviting me!

      Svara

