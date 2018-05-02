When visiting a blogging friend, Maria, some years ago, (being a tree lover just like me…) she wanted to show me a tree she loved to take photos of. We hit the icy roads and found the tree. The sky looked great, and I took a photo of the tree too, standing alone there in the open, snowy field.
When we turned back to the car, suddenly a plane came into view – totally unexpected and rather spectacular. I was lucky to catch it with my camera. A very unlikely moment.
Annonser
16 comments on “WPC: Unlikely”
What an incredible shot – lucky you 😉
The moto is, Always have the camera ready, great shot.
Great photo!
Thank you – a lucky one!
Surely you must hang this on the wall!
Haha, really? Nice memory anyway!
Makes a beautiful and serene shot.
janet
🌳
😊
Trees are great.
They are. And wise.
They can teach us more than we realise, they give us oxygen in exchange for carbon dioxide is it, carbon dioxide. I know it is not monoxide that is a poisonous gas that can harm us.
Yes, very cool moment!!
😁
Lovely shot 🙂
Thank you.