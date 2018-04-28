I Can Feel May Coming…

The beech trees displayed their first leaves this week – and I am constantly in love with this time of the year. May – the most enchanting month of them all.

When the almost lime green beech leaves cast a veil over the last wood anemones…

… when the meadows shine with so many shades of green…

…and white

…and the old giant is still with us.

The rays of sun play hide and seek among the fragrant trees…

…and the tiniest saplings do as well.

I would not want to be anywhere else in the world – than in my forest and its meadows.