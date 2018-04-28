The beech trees displayed their first leaves this week – and I am constantly in love with this time of the year. May – the most enchanting month of them all.
When the almost lime green beech leaves cast a veil over the last wood anemones…
… when the meadows shine with so many shades of green…
…and white
…and the old giant is still with us.
The rays of sun play hide and seek among the fragrant trees…
…and the tiniest saplings do as well.
I would not want to be anywhere else in the world – than in my forest and its meadows.
9 comments on “I Can Feel May Coming…”
Well it will arrive this coming week. But our advance forecast is much the same as April has been. Wet, at times very wet but also this time the threat of gales!. So may be the two days of sunshine and high temperatures we enjoyed in April was our spring (or maybe even summer!!! ). Surely it has to get better 🙂
It is such a lovely time of the year
Love the new greens that you’ve captured, Ann-Christine, and that gorgeous understory. Here’s to May!
Nice
Beautiful reflections and photos of magical woods and meadows.
Welcome, May! 🙂 We love your beautiful Nordic forest captures, Leya.
We are eagerly awaiting three Nordic Birches for our garden. Our gardener wants to place them in a triangle in the front garden and Dina is quite excited, For her, May is the month of the birch in Norway. Good night to you from the four of us in Norfolk. Xx
Yes, welcome May – and your lovely birch trees! Wishing you all a lovely Sunday.
Very beautiful, and yay for the big giant doing well! We don’t have little flowers much yet here near Woodstock NY in the US–some green certainly, and many forsythias all bright yellow.
Forsythias are still here, but fading soon. There are heavy showers every day. But they brighten up the day really.