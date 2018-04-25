Cheri asks us to pay attention to Lines – and my choices are natural ones as well as man made. Unfortunately the magic of the old tree is only left in photos and memories now. Last summer it finally gave in to old age.
2 comments on “WPC: Lines”
The tree and the building are in harmony, even though one is from nature and the other manmade.
janet
I agree, Janet. I am sorry the tree is gone now.