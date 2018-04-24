Man’s Best Friend – For Real

I have never, during my travels, seen so many dogs as I did in Bhutan. And definitely never dogs that well kept. They were everywhere, and they were all quite lovely. Our guide, Rinzen, told us that a dog chooses a door – a house – to which it will return and wait for food every day. And they are fed. With joy.

Here are some of all those that I met, and something of their tasks…named by me…

Housewatchers Wardoffers Streetroamers Childguardians Bridgeholders Relaxhelpers Onlookers Patientlywaiters Hotelentertainers

In Thimpu, we had a hotel with a view – of dogs. There was a construction site outside our window, and some dogs had made it their home. Here is, in short, their story with us.

During night time we could hear them howling, and at daybreak I understand they were tired… The last day we decided to give them some of our old sandwiches and waffles. We silently threw them in the sand beside them, and some faces lifted from the ground. Only the leader moved towards the food – he ate it all. When we had had our breakfast inside, we went for a longer walk… …passing by the dogs. the sun was warming up and they all rested along the road, giving us lazy looks.

There is rabies in the country, but mostly on the border to India in the southern part of Bhutan. Thousands of dogs have been vaccinated, and there are many sterilized as well. The government is dealing with it in a constructive and loving way.

Bhutan had many special dogs…but a couple of them more special than the others.

We had lunch at a farmstead one day – an interesting experience and very good food. Then, when we were about to leave, I saw a beautiful dog standing in the garden, looking at me. I lifted my camera slowly while talking to him. But no, he shied away and tried to hide around the corner. I kept talking in a soft voice.

Finally – when I had given up on a photo – he came out on the road to our car, went straight up to me and let me pat him on the head and on the back – touching his thick, shining coat. Surely you can understand from his gentle eyes how sweet he was.

Then he slowly turned around and walked away.