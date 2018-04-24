For Cee this week – Busy or People Working.
Bumble bee busy…and people working! In the header – a combination of both!
12 comments on “CFFC: Busy or People Working”
Very typical New Zealand, shearing wearing the iconic black singlet
Busy, busy alright!
What awesome photos you have this week. 😀
Thank you😀
Excellent choices, A-C.
janet
Thank you, Janet.
Do you still have a lot of sheep farmers in Sweden? Can they live from this activity?
We still have sheep farmers, yes, but they usually have another job as well. The photo in this post is from New Zealand.
I see. We also still have some farms, but not many. They are situated mainly in the south-east Poland called Bieszczady.
Our best friends are sheep farmers, in fact. I think most of them are in the southern part, where we live – Skåne.
That’s a great combination and also good wordplay. I couldn’t work on the roof. I’m alright on the ladder clearing the gutters, but above is a no-go. 🙂
Well…I am not very good at it either. If I don’t have any choice though – I go for it.