CFFC: Busy or People Working

For Cee this week – Busy or People Working.

Bumble bee busy…and people working! In the header – a combination of both!

 

Annonser

12 comments on “CFFC: Busy or People Working

  6. That’s a great combination and also good wordplay. I couldn’t work on the roof. I’m alright on the ladder clearing the gutters, but above is a no-go. 🙂

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

w
Avbryt

Ansluter till %s