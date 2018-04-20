The Divine Madman is of great importance to the Bhutanese. On almost every house you will find his imprint – a phallus symbol – painted on the wall or hanging from the roof as a wooden giant. This is important to ward of evil and to bring luck.

Chimi Lhakang is situated on a small hill in this rural area – see the small white building to the left close to the mountain.

This day, we had some slow raindrops contributing to the green fields.

Clouds hanging low, but not a wind.

Blessings are important – even to the fields that should feed the people.

On our way up to Lobesa and the Lhakang, we had lunch and stopped by several shops selling masks and phalluses. The red mask is worn at the dances and the phallus on top is to swing out and bless people in the audience.

On reaching the temple, the rain had stopped, and men and women were spinning the prayer wheels while circumambulating. Both men and women come to this temple, not only for fertility wishes. When their child is born, they come back here to give him or her a name.

Women and men are very equally treated in Bhutan, and often it is the woman who inherits her parents. It is also no big deal with a divorce – should the couple not be happy in their marriage. I think I said it before – I have never seen so many men taking good care of and playing openly with their children.