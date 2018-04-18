Krista, at WordPress, asks us to show what we think about when hearing the word ”prolific” My first thought went to the prolific Spanish sunflower fields – they made me happy just looking at them. They still do.
11 comments on “WPC: Prolific”
Gorgeous!
janet
Lovely
Stunning.
Ω
Fab!
Wow, that is a lot of sunflowers!
It is – overwhelming. I love the way they all look the same direction…
They all smile to us 🙂
Wow! What a gorgeous sight, Ann-Christine!
Thank you – I love that massive yellow!
Absolutely! Fantastic sight 🙂 🙂
So many suns!