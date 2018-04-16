I never saw a child carrying or using a mobile phone in Bhutan. And even when grown-ups were using them, no child seemed interested. They just smiled, and played with their dolls, bicycle wheels or footballs…
Always smiling with that open face you never see in the western world any more.
I had a dream
Annonser
19 comments on “I Had a Dream Tonight”
Children being children. Our culture has lost that. This is a beautiful photo radiating joy
…skrev jag sågbubblor!!!! Hahaa…. undrar vad det är för underliga bubblor 😀
Men gjorde du? Där ser man hur man tror sig veta vad det står – jag märkte det inte!
smiles at their faces..come from the heaven…!!
They do!
Vilken underbar bild!! Blir lite påmind om mina resor i Sarawak och staden Kuching. Barnen så genuint glada, det blåstes sågbubblor på torget nästan varje eftermiddag och den glädje som syntes bland både barn och vuxna var smittsam. Dessutom finns där inga konflikter trots att där bor kineser, muslimer, malayer av olika stammar och folkgrupper med olika religiösa troende. Det finns en harmoni som inte finns hos oss här i västerländerna. Har du hört talas om James Brook så vet du vad jag menar, spåren av honom lever kvar än idag. Befolkningen önskar att Sarawak ska bli självständigt, men vägen dit är nog väldigt lång…
Jag minns dina fina bilder därifrån. Man blir lycklig av att vara bland sådana människor ❤
Such a sweet photo. Funnily enough, I was remembering today how my childhood in Fiji was full of smiling people, and always laughter. There were problems and stresses of course but what I remember is being enveloped in smiles. What a privilege that was.
Enveloped in smiles – what a wonderful start in life! And they are still with you!
Without a doubt, they are with me still.
I love that photo.
I am glad – so do I!
What a beautiful shot: happy faces, beautiful, bright clothes. Just wonderful. As for the lack of phones, parents need to take a stand. Get children outside, let them play, etc. But parents also have to set an good example. 🙂
janet
I love this shot too, and you are right about parents setting examples. In Sweden it seems so difficult nowadays…to set good examples.
Here, too, and not just for children but for other adults (or ”adults”) as well. 😦
Beautiful faces 🙂 🙂
They are
❤ I shared this everywhere. Gives me hope. Even though… how many thousands of years need to pass until we can smile like that again?
I wish I could believe it was possible again. Even if it takes thousands of years…❤