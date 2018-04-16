I Had a Dream Tonight

I never saw a child carrying or using a mobile phone in Bhutan. And even when grown-ups were using them, no child seemed interested. They just smiled,  and played with their dolls, bicycle wheels or footballs…

Always smiling with that open face you never see in the western world any more.

I had a dream

19 comments on "I Had a Dream Tonight

  4. Vilken underbar bild!! Blir lite påmind om mina resor i Sarawak och staden Kuching. Barnen så genuint glada, det blåstes sågbubblor på torget nästan varje eftermiddag och den glädje som syntes bland både barn och vuxna var smittsam. Dessutom finns där inga konflikter trots att där bor kineser, muslimer, malayer av olika stammar och folkgrupper med olika religiösa troende. Det finns en harmoni som inte finns hos oss här i västerländerna. Har du hört talas om James Brook så vet du vad jag menar, spåren av honom lever kvar än idag. Befolkningen önskar att Sarawak ska bli självständigt, men vägen dit är nog väldigt lång…

  5. Such a sweet photo. Funnily enough, I was remembering today how my childhood in Fiji was full of smiling people, and always laughter. There were problems and stresses of course but what I remember is being enveloped in smiles. What a privilege that was.

  7. What a beautiful shot: happy faces, beautiful, bright clothes. Just wonderful. As for the lack of phones, parents need to take a stand. Get children outside, let them play, etc. But parents also have to set an good example. 🙂

    janet

