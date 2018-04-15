Silent Sunday Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
9 comments on “Silent Sunday”
Loving this!
😀
So cute. I also thought he looked quite determined and confident. Lovely catch.
janet
He was not in a hurry – but he knew where he was going.
excellent shot Leya – the colours and action
Thank you, Laura.
Lovely! Was he alone? He looks so confident.
There were grown-ups waiting on the bridge, but he was very confident!
Hi