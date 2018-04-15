Black & White Sunday: Traces of the Past For Paula this Sunday – Pilgrim on her way to Taktshang Goemba, Tiger’s Nest Monastery. Bhutan Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
4 comments on “Black & White Sunday: Traces of the Past”
I bet it looks quite different in color. But I like it this way, too.
janet
Yes, I prefer the coloured one, but somehow this defines the old and the new, the present and the past in one.
Traces of the past very much alive and well in the present. Lovely photo.
Thank you – yes, I thought about that too. The present and the past in one.