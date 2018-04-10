For Cee this week – Kind. To be kind and caring is essential in my life. And so I believe it should be in everyone’s life. A good start is to teach your children to be kind to animals – and to other people of course. But, especially to animals, because animals cannot defend themselves. Humans have always got the upper hand.
The Galapagos Islands shows kind co-existence and its benefits for everyone. And at home, in Sweden, a good example was Mille’s kindness towards the new puppy, Totti. Mille let him do anything without punishing him…Totti thrashed his ears twice with his extremely sharp little teeth. Mille said nothing. Did nothing. We had to go to the vet both times to open his thickened ears and empty them from all that blood.
If you are taught right from the start, you will emerge a kind person throughout life. Being too kind is not the aim, but being Kind.
18 comments on “CFFC: Kind and Caring”
What a lovely photo of Mille and Totti. Totti had a good mentor. 🙂
He had indeed. Maybe there will be a little one for Totti to be mentor for as well…
That would be lovely. I saw a tiny Schnauzer puppy the other day and I really wanted to bring him home. I am not sure if Jack would like that or not!
I am sure he would think something like: ”ok, when is that thing going back home again…”
Teehee. Quite likely!
What a lovely story on kindness and that photo is so full of life and passion for each other. Another great message from you and being kind is a great way to live by. Over the years I’ve wondered what that means, and to me kindness is not just thinking about yourself but others too. The world doesn’t always revolve around you, and it never really does…and in a way, kindness is tied towards feeling that elusive thing many of us call happiness.
You are so philosophical – that is good. If you are met with a smile/kindness, it often returns to you, doesn’t it?
I think you are the philosophical one, Leya 🙂 I think sometimes people will take advantage of you… But it’s also good to remind oneself that kindness isn’t kindness if you expect anything in return. Kindness is something that you want to do, just because you want to. If it returns to you, then it’s just cherry on top.
No, you should not expect anything in return. And when you are young, kindness might get you taken advantage of. When you reach my age…don’t even try me 😬
Hehehe. I won’t even try you. I will take your word for it. The older, the stronger and wiser you are. One strike and you are out 😬😬
love those pelicans. beautiful sentiments and photos
Thank you so much!
I think the pelicans are caring about whether they get food or not. They look a different colour to our pelicans. The dogs are lovely.
Thank you, Irene. I loved watching those pelicans snatching food – and being allowed to!
Your dogs are perfect for this week 😀
😀
The pelicans and fisherman is a fantastic photo.
Thank you – and the pelicans snatched food – and were allowed to!