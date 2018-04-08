Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in April

 

For Paula, I have picked four words in April – pictures from Sweden, Spain and Scotland.

In the header, Coalescing – the first choice.

Dawning

 

Verdant

 

Sempiternal

15 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in April

  3. Dear Leya, you’ve got so many followers, so I thought, I would ask you if you have any blogger from Montenegro. I’m going to visit this country in June and wanted to talk with a local to learn more about the culture, history, tradition, art, food and so on. Thanks in advance for any advice.

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

