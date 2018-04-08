For Paula, I have picked four words in April – pictures from Sweden, Spain and Scotland.
In the header, Coalescing – the first choice.
Dawning
Verdant
Sempiternal
15 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Pick a word in April”
Die Aufnahme vom Sempiternal ist grossartig…
Thank you so much, Ernst! Scotland is!
Dawning a is great with the reflections in the puddle!
Thank you, Sue!
😊
Dear Leya, you’ve got so many followers, so I thought, I would ask you if you have any blogger from Montenegro. I’m going to visit this country in June and wanted to talk with a local to learn more about the culture, history, tradition, art, food and so on. Thanks in advance for any advice.
Awa, I understand it would be important with such local knowledge, but I do not know if there is anyone from Montenegro. At least I have no contact with anyone from there. Maybe you could try facebook? Hopefully there will be someone. Thank you for asking!
Thanks anyway for your good will.
😊
Ooooh! Dawning and sempiternal are stunners 🙂 🙂 Still on holiday, Ann Christine?
Thank you, my friend – and I came back yesterday. To Spring!
Lucky! 🙂 🙂
Yay!
Fabulous photos for Paula’s words. 😀
I am glad you like them, Cee – thank you!