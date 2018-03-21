WPC: Favorite Place

Cheri asks us to pick a favorite place where our thoughts can run free. A place to return to, at home or in a foreign country. I guess many of us have more than one spot…

In the header my mother and the dogs are sitting at my favorite spot – the beautiful old beech in the forest meadow. I walk there almost every day, and in summer I usually sit down to contemplate the loveliness of the soft wind through the grasses and the canopy.

But there is one more place of quiet contemplation, and that is the waterline close to our summerhouse. Horses and birds and foxes – and me…we all love it. It is the first and the last glimpse of water during our Blekinge summer.