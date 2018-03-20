March 20 – the End of Winter

Spring Equinox started off with more snow during the early morning hours.

Later in the day, sun and a couple of degrees above zero. Cold wind, but birds singing – not very convincingly though. A tiny wren ventured out of the heap of last years’ lavender, when the shadow of a kite swooping down made me let Totti out – to save the smaller birds from this giant.

Winter, ”Kung Bore” we call him in Sweden, hasn’t lost his grip yet.

3 comments on “March 20 – the End of Winter

