Hope for Tomorrow's Spring Equinox Morning walk – and these tents contain – Strawberry plants
10 comments on “Hope for Tomorrow’s Spring Equinox”
Hopefully a full and delicious summer bounty. Interestingly editing used, particularly that vintage drawing style.
Those are great photos!!
Thank you!
Ah, I was going to ask how you knew what was under there, then I read ŷour answer to a comment…..
ah red juicy June lying in wait – these angles have created a shroud effect – most impressive
Thank you, Laura – June is welcome!
Yummy strawberries. These should house very many. 🙂
I hope so!
There are lots of these appearing in the Algarve too. Not sure if they’re all for strawberries. 🙂 🙂
No. But I ventured inside and peeped through the web – all strawberries in these. I haven’t seen them built up like this before. The plastic usually just covers the ground