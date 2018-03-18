Did You Notice? We Had a Sunny Day! We actually did! And almost no wind…Even the sheep could not believe their eyes… About the temperature,…in fact, it was about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. mmm mmm mmm Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
2 comments on “Did You Notice? We Had a Sunny Day!”
Spring his coming 😊
Hope it is the start of spring for you