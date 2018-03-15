For Paula at Lost in Translation.
This is the Roman bridge in Verzasca valley, Switzerland. In fact, my favorite bridge – in a very special and surprising landscape. A real treasure of the past.
13 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Traces of the Past Y4-03”
Very nice
Wow. that is a fantastic place and bridge. I’ve put it on my list of places to visit next time I’m in Switzerland.
What a fabulous situation, Ann Christine! A really superb shot 🙂 🙂
Thank you, Jo!
What a marvellous old bridge!
I love it – and I thought you would as well😊
Indeed!
Ich kenne die Brücke, bin schon einmal darüber gegangen…
A beautiful place!
Beautiful and unusual–
Thank you, it is, yes. We stayed some hours and the bathing was lovely. People dived from the bridge – seemed very dangerous.
Wow, I would think it is dangerous.
I had to turn around not to see it. Frightening.