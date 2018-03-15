Thursday Thoughts – Why you should go see this movie…

The Death of Stalin (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4686844/)



“The distribution certificate for the film The Death of Stalin has been withdrawn,” a culture ministry spokeswoman told Agence France-Presse.

Russia’s Communist party, the second largest party in parliament, has called the film, which revolves around the vicious infighting that followed Stalin’s death in 1953, “a form of psychological pressure against our country”.

Nadezhda Usmanova, head of the Russian Military-Historical Society’s department of information, told Reuters that the film was “despicable”. “It’s a bad film, it’s a boring film, and it’s vile, repugnant and insulting,” Usmanova said.

Just looking at these few quotes -made us watch this movie. A word of warning though, the laughs are not as frequent as the trailer may portray, but if you’re in any way into war comedy based on true events in history, you should go. And if you, like me, have forgotten a great deal about Russian history since leaving school, and maybe believe that much of this is applicable on today’s politics/society – (and not only in Russia…) what are you waiting for? Just go see it.

This film had to walk on thin ice to balance Comedy, Seriousness and Satire.. And in my opinion it does so – Brilliantly. The actors all do a great job, and I ended up searching more facts for hours afterwards. Good. That is just the way it should be.



The Death of Stalin, which picked up four British Independent Film awards last year, stars Steve Buscemi as Nikita Khrushchev, Stalin’s successor, and Michael Palin as Vyacheslav Molotov, the Soviet diplomat. Zhukov is played by Jason Isaacs.