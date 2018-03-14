WPC: I’d Rather Be…

Krista’s challenge…where/what would I rather be/doing…is quite easily answered, but then again – maybe not. It is not easy to pick some special activities among so many interesting things I like to do.

In the header is one of the last pictures of my Dream Garden, that used to belong to an old couple I have known for many years. Last summer their garden was sold, and those who bought it, immediately changed it for ever. I’d rather be with my old friends in their fantastic garden – but I know this dream belongs to the past.

Generally I am rather happy as I am…but here are some more suggestions:

I might rather be…walking the streets of Rome, enjoying its history while passing old and abandoned buildings.

I’d rather be attending interesting exhibitions…

And I’d rather be hiking new and exciting landscapes…

But, most of all, I’d rather be walking my everyday paths in the forest, with Totti. Hopefully, in some weeks, finding the forest floor exploding with white wood anemonies. Oh, the joy!