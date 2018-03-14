Krista’s challenge…where/what would I rather be/doing…is quite easily answered, but then again – maybe not. It is not easy to pick some special activities among so many interesting things I like to do.
In the header is one of the last pictures of my Dream Garden, that used to belong to an old couple I have known for many years. Last summer their garden was sold, and those who bought it, immediately changed it for ever. I’d rather be with my old friends in their fantastic garden – but I know this dream belongs to the past.
Generally I am rather happy as I am…but here are some more suggestions:
I might rather be…walking the streets of Rome, enjoying its history while passing old and abandoned buildings.
I’d rather be attending interesting exhibitions…
And I’d rather be hiking new and exciting landscapes…
But, most of all, I’d rather be walking my everyday paths in the forest, with Totti. Hopefully, in some weeks, finding the forest floor exploding with white wood anemonies. Oh, the joy!
8 comments on “WPC: I’d Rather Be…”
I can’t believe that someone would alter that beautiful garden. When I saw that opening shot, I felt a sense of longing- it is so beautiful. And Rome, yes, I wouldn’t mind being there too.
What a tragedy with that garden……but once we leave a place, it isn’t ours anymore
That garden pic is gorgeous 🙂 Looks like it came out of a fairytale.
Yes, it does – and that garden was the home of fayeries…Thank you for commenting.
I can’t believe anyone would want to have changed that beautiful garden. What a shame.
It is really ashame. I cannot bear walking that path anymore. Just to see the trees they have teared down and the rare plants trampled or dug up. I hope the old couple never goes back to see what became of it.
Me too, it would be heart-breaking for them I am sure.
I think that is why they never come by anymore. And somehow I do not want to tell them what has happened.