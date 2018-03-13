CFFC: Sunset to Sunrise

Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Sunset to Sunrise (including any nighttime photography)

40 metres up in the canopy of the Amazon jungle – the most fantastic ever, of my sunsets experienced. The sounds from the jungle. The warmth. The stillness. A total sense of belonging and being one with nature. A religious feeling.

Returning to our lodge, leaving the canoes and heading for the welcoming lights.

Iceland, winter sunset on the south coast.

 

Returning to Reykjavik through the cold landscape – some icelandic horses on the horizon.

The header photo was taken from camel back, a sunset in the Morockan desert.

 

Annonser

7 comments on “CFFC: Sunset to Sunrise

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s