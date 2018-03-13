Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Sunset to Sunrise (including any nighttime photography)
40 metres up in the canopy of the Amazon jungle – the most fantastic ever, of my sunsets experienced. The sounds from the jungle. The warmth. The stillness. A total sense of belonging and being one with nature. A religious feeling.
Returning to our lodge, leaving the canoes and heading for the welcoming lights.
Iceland, winter sunset on the south coast.
Returning to Reykjavik through the cold landscape – some icelandic horses on the horizon.
The header photo was taken from camel back, a sunset in the Morockan desert.
Annonser
7 comments on “CFFC: Sunset to Sunrise”
Those are brilliant moments, Leya ❤
Magnificent!
Some great skies, A C!
Beautiful shots Leya.
Beautiful selection
All glorious, A-C!!!
janet
One word fits all your photos this week. WOWZA!! Is that really a word…..