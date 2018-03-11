Just for Fun – a Sunday Cat Story As I found the magpies are energetically building their nest even if it is snowing, I remembered a series I took when the neighbours’ cat ventured up to supervise… Wishing you all a lovely Sunday! Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “Just for Fun – a Sunday Cat Story”
Haha roliga bilder och jag önskar dig en fin söndag också! 🙂
😁
I imagine that to the magpies, that’s a bit like setting a cat among the pigeons. 🙂 Or magpies. I doubt they’d go for this once there are babies. Great catch!
janet
Agree. When they have young ones the cat will lose its tail😉
Farligt för Skatorna och katten när de väl fått ungar
Det är det. Men här höll de fortfarande på att bygga.