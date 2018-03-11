Just for Fun – a Sunday Cat Story

As I found the magpies are energetically building their nest even if it is snowing, I remembered a series I took when the neighbours’ cat ventured up to supervise…

Wishing you all a lovely Sunday!

 

 

 

Annonser

6 comments on “Just for Fun – a Sunday Cat Story

  2. I imagine that to the magpies, that’s a bit like setting a cat among the pigeons. 🙂 Or magpies. I doubt they’d go for this once there are babies. Great catch!

    janet

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s