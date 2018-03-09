Thursday’s Special: Wintry

Paula, at Lost in Translation, asks us for Wintry… at least in our photos this week. As I posted my best ones this winter yesterday, I return to Iceland for some Real ”wintries.”

 

11 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Wintry

    • Thank you, Janet. Beautiful winter is…but, Oh, I do long for spring…it is even cold indoors now because of the high humidity and very cold nights.

