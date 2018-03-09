Paula, at Lost in Translation, asks us for Wintry… at least in our photos this week. As I posted my best ones this winter yesterday, I return to Iceland for some Real ”wintries.”
11 comments on “Thursday’s Special: Wintry”
So beautiful and conveys how cold it must be, Ann-Christine.
Nice photo. Winter is just outside my door
Mmm, I do love winter, but now I would like some warmer weather. The cold sits in the walls right now.
We had a snow storm yesterday so it was nice to hunker down and just have a lazy day of reading and writing. Today i shoveling and back on the move. I too am looking forward to spring but it wouldn’t arrive till Sheila’s Brush comes after ST Patrick’s Day.
Patience is a virtue
Agreed. I am use to a late spring. If it arrives early, all the better.
♥
Stunningly beautiful!
Thank you, Amy. And cold…
Yes, yesterday’s were beautiful and wintery. Today’s are beautiful, wintery, and cold! 🙂 They all work.
janet
Thank you, Janet. Beautiful winter is…but, Oh, I do long for spring…it is even cold indoors now because of the high humidity and very cold nights.