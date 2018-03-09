As the morning dog walk was finished and we were warming up in the kitchen, I began to think about why I keep the things I keep on the old sideboard …and maybe they are not as beautiful as they once were…Why don’t I throw away faded roses…or faded twigs from an asparagus? And why do I keep a ceramic owl that cannot stand on its own feet?
Memories. Memories of a dear friend who gave me the loveliest roses – 10 years ago. Now they are resting in an beautiful bowl inherited from one of my oldest friends.
The owl is leaning against a ceramic bottle (from my grandmother). A gift from someone who listened to a lecture about some faraway country.
The three old bears were inherited from my mother-in-law. Somehow I love their expressions and I remember exactly where they were placed in her home. Now I let them sit together, contemplating life, on the golden crocheted tablecloths made by my husband’s grandmother, Anna.
The vase was a gift from another old friend, and the flowers – common cotton grass – were picked on my second trip to Iceland in 2006. They are still just as beautiful!
Things may fade, but memories don’t. They may change…but they will never leave you.
So, tell me – what do you keep on your sideboard, and what are their stories?
6 comments on “The Stories they tell – in Your Heart”
These are the things that make your home, they’re irreplaceable and priceless to you. Keep them, enjoy them, but if you do ever have to part with them, console yourself that they will be bringing joy to someone else.
Gifts from my husband I am now separated from, gifts from my Mum, books.
I love old things with memories. I have many things from my childhood home, but they are almost all in boxes and bags, since my mother simply moved out a couple of years ago and left everything there, door unlocked, and said that we could take what we want and then some company would take the rest. I lived there for days at a time then, putting everything in bags and ‘stealing’ it from my own family who no longer wanted it. There were even her diamond wedding rings, china and silver, my old clothes, books, anything and everything. I still have to sort through it. It was crazy, but I am glad to have gottena lot of things that meant something to me, mostly little junky toys or knickknacks or photos from the past.
Things may fade but memories don’t…indeed. Memories do change, distort, deteriorate over the years, but they form a good part of who we are. I have a number of things that carry important memories…photographs, paintings, books, a number of mementos from past holidays, etc…priceless and irreplaceable for me….
These are really beautiful Ann-Christine, and definitely tell their stories. When we moved to a smaller home 2 years ago I kept only a few very important things that carried very strong memories. In the end that’s really what matters, don’t you think?
How lovely these all are. I have a little pottery hare who’s ear has fallen off, a candle holder from a friend, a vase painted by my daughter, some shells from days at the beach! Treasured memories indeed.